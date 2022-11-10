Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Down to $13.74

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $13.01. Cosan shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 5,390 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Cosan Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cosan (CSAN)
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.