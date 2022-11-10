Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Down to $13.74

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $13.01. Cosan shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 5,390 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cosan Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cosan Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cosan by 52.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cosan during the first quarter worth $116,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cosan in the third quarter worth $127,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Cosan by 38.1% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

