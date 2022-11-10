Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $11.28 or 0.00068320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.23 billion and approximately $506.54 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00086786 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000539 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001783 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013189 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00024106 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001368 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005568 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
