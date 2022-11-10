Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $11.28 or 0.00068320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.23 billion and approximately $506.54 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00086786 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001783 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00024106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005568 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

