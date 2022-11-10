Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 595 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 3.0 %

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $14.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $504.50. 32,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $223.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

