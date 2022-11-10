Cowen Lowers Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) to Market Perform

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Cano Health has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $12.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.58 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 285,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.