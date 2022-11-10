Cowen Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $30.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.
Plug Power Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of PLUG opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 94.7% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 110,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,630 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Plug Power by 25.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,083,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,765,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
