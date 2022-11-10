Cowen Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $30.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of PLUG opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 94.7% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 110,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,630 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Plug Power by 25.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,083,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,765,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

