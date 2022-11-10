Cowen Raises Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $380.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $365.71.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $326.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total transaction of $9,922,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,390,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,316 shares of company stock valued at $73,570,736. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $11,713,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

