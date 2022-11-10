Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) CEO Max H. Mitchell Sells 117,103 Shares

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CR stock opened at $101.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.63. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crane by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 159,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,999,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

