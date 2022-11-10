Credit Suisse Group Boosts TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Price Target to C$36.50

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$36.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TIXT has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TIXT stock opened at C$26.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.22. The company has a market cap of C$6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.36. TELUS International has a 12 month low of C$25.55 and a 12 month high of C$45.54.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

