Critical Contrast: Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) and EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) and EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQRx has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and EQRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics -407.91% -78.54% -43.94% EQRx N/A -17.84% -14.31%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics 3 1 4 0 2.13 EQRx 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arcturus Therapeutics and EQRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $36.13, suggesting a potential upside of 85.35%. EQRx has a consensus target price of $6.37, suggesting a potential upside of 63.67%. Given Arcturus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arcturus Therapeutics is more favorable than EQRx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of EQRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of EQRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and EQRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics $12.40 million 41.62 -$203.67 million ($6.28) -3.09 EQRx N/A N/A -$100.01 million N/A N/A

EQRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcturus Therapeutics.

Summary

EQRx beats Arcturus Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU. It has collaboration partnerships with Vinbiocare Biotechnology Joint Stock Company for the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop nucleic acid-based therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. to develop mRNA therapeutic candidates for rare disease targets; CureVac AG to develop mRNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates for various indications; Singapore Economic Development Board and Duke-NUS Medical School to develop LUNAR-COV19 vaccine; and Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover siRNA medicines for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About EQRx

EQRx, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC. Its other programs in pipeline include clinical and pre-clinical stage assets, which comprise Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with metastatic breast cancer; EQ176, an anti-programmed death-1 antibody that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of patients with primary liver cancer; and EQ121, a selective janus kinase-1 inhibitor that is in various Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

