Critical Contrast: Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) versus Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) and Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Xencor shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Medicure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Xencor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Medicure alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Medicure has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xencor has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicure 3.25% 4.13% 2.58% Xencor 10.07% 4.01% 3.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medicure and Xencor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Medicure and Xencor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicure $17.17 million 0.48 -$580,000.00 $0.06 13.50 Xencor $275.11 million 6.65 $82.63 million $0.48 63.56

Xencor has higher revenue and earnings than Medicure. Medicure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xencor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Medicure and Xencor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A Xencor 0 0 8 1 3.11

Xencor has a consensus target price of $48.89, indicating a potential upside of 60.24%. Given Xencor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xencor is more favorable than Medicure.

Summary

Xencor beats Medicure on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medicure

(Get Rating)

Medicure Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in Canada and the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction. It also offers ZYPITAMAG to treat patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia. In addition, the company offers ReDS, a non-invasive medical device that offers measurement of lung fluid for the management of congestive heart failure. Further, the company offers Sodium Nitroprusside injection for the reduction of blood pressure for adult and pediatric patients in hypertensive crisis, as well as for producing controlled hypotension to reduce bleeding during surgery, and for the treatment of acute congestive heart failure. It offers products through retail pharmacies, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Xencor

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It develops Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; Vudalimab, a bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other solid tumor types; and Tidutamab that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing XmAb306, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors; XmAb104 and XmAb841, which are in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with selected solid tumors; XmAb564 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat autoimmune diseases; AMG 509, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat prostate cancer; XmAb819 for patients with renal cell carcinoma; and Novartis XmAb. It develops VIR-3434, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with hepatitis B virus infection; VIR-2482 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to trat influenza A; VIR-7832, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19; and BMS-986414 + BMS-986413 is in Phase 2/3 NIH ACTIV-2 trial in treating COVID-19. The company develops AIMab7195 to reduce blood serum levels of IgE that mediates allergic responses and allergic disease; Obexelimab to treat autoimmune disease; and Xpro1595 to treat patients with Alzheimer's disease, mild cognitive impairment, and depression. It has a license agreement with Caris Life Sciences. Xencor, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.