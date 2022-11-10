Critical Survey: 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN)

DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DriveItAway and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DriveItAway -59.80% N/A -65.32% 17 Education & Technology Group -40.14% -58.63% -32.16%

Volatility and Risk

DriveItAway has a beta of -1.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

9.5% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of DriveItAway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DriveItAway and 17 Education & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DriveItAway 0 0 0 0 N/A 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DriveItAway and 17 Education & Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DriveItAway $2.19 million 3.37 $320,000.00 N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group $342.80 million 0.12 -$226.27 million ($1.80) -0.47

DriveItAway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Summary

17 Education & Technology Group beats DriveItAway on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DriveItAway

DriveItAway Inc. develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. It also offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

