CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after buying an additional 325,846 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

CRWD stock traded up $12.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.56. 102,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,378. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -163.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.