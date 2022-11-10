Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Increased by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 51.5% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 35.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI traded up $9.13 on Thursday, reaching $136.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,809. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.