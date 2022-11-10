Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) CEO David Portnoy Acquires 20,000 Shares

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) CEO David Portnoy bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,951.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Portnoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, David Portnoy bought 3,850 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $18,865.00.

Shares of Cryo-Cell International stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Cryo-Cell International ( OTCMKTS:CCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 49.62%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 1.47% of Cryo-Cell International worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Cryo-Cell International in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

