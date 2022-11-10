Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Insider Sells $101,589.84 in Stock

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $101,589.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,950,280 shares in the company, valued at $15,050,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Clint Sever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $105,056.16.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $93,590.64.

On Thursday, October 27th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $96,790.32.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $88,524.48.

On Thursday, October 13th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $87,991.20.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Clint Sever sold 19,215 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $56,492.10.

On Thursday, September 29th, Clint Sever sold 19,290 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $56,712.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $95,457.12.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $115,188.48.

Cue Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cue Health stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 828,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,277. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. Cue Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cue Health Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLTH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

