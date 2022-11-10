Cullinan Oncology (CGEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, November 11th.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($7.67). On average, analysts expect Cullinan Oncology to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CGEM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,190. Cullinan Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $565.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of -0.09.

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 81,658 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 587.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 91,164 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 311,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

