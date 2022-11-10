Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,215,300 shares, a growth of 32,053.0% from the October 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Curative Biotechnology Price Performance

CUBT stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,031. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Curative Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Get Curative Biotechnology alerts:

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.