CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.6% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $60,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $129.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

