CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lessened by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 24.2% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 198,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,370,000 after buying an additional 38,636 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 37.6% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 20,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $100.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

