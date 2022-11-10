CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.54–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $592.50 million-$599.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.53 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.20 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $145.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Cowen began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

