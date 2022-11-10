D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.15.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton Trading Up 11.8 %

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHI traded up $8.91 on Thursday, hitting $84.35. 135,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,381. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.