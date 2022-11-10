DA Davidson Comments on Quanta Services, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Quanta Services in a report released on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PWR. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Quanta Services Trading Down 3.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Shares of PWR opened at $143.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $149.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,173,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,736,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.