Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 15.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Shares of DHR opened at $246.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.80. The firm has a market cap of $179.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

