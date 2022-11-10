Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Aviation Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Get Dassault Aviation Société anonyme alerts:

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF opened at $137.95 on Thursday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $97.16 and a 12-month high of $183.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.55.

About Dassault Aviation Société anonyme

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.