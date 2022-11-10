Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives $43.32 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DASTY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.00) to €43.00 ($43.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €45.00 ($45.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($46.50) to €41.50 ($41.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €43.50 ($43.50) to €40.75 ($40.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

DASTY opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth $3,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

