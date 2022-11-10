Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives $43.32 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.32.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DASTY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.00) to €43.00 ($43.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €45.00 ($45.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($46.50) to €41.50 ($41.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €43.50 ($43.50) to €40.75 ($40.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance
DASTY opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
