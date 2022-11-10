DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Shares Up 2.1%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.44. 18,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 35,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

DATA Communications Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$62.13 million and a P/E ratio of 10.07.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$68.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DATA Communications Management Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.