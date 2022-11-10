David Maclennan Purchases 800 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ecolab Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $10.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.63. 1,856,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.08 and a 200-day moving average of $158.53. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Ecolab by 119.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

