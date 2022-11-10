Davis R M Inc. Acquires 9,416 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Trading Up 4.4 %

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.