Davis R M Inc. Has $578,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 158,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 35,526 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $219.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.70 and a 200-day moving average of $234.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

