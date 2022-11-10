Davis R M Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.