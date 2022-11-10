Davis R M Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,837,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $355.70 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.