Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Trading 14.3% Higher

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR – Get Rating) shares traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 75,119,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 640% from the average session volume of 10,146,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Deepmatter Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Deepmatter Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

Featured Articles

