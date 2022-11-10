DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 17.7% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $116.95 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00125450 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00234926 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00067898 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00027361 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000342 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,750,764 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.