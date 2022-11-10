Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Cory J. Reed Sells 984 Shares of Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DE opened at $397.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.89. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

