Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,073 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DE traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $399.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.89. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.