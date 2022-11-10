Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $61,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 232,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,054,078.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ezra Uzi Yemin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 23,136 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $1,298,855.04.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $56,080.00.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.19. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

See Also

