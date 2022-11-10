Dennis C. Cameron Sells 5,557 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DVN traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.98. 8,081,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,434,093. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average is $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.53.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

