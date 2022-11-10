dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.58

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.58 and last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 126195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on dentalcorp from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -6.39.

In related news, Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg purchased 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$99,161.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at C$373,625.34.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

