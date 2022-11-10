DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Stephens

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DMTK. William Blair downgraded DermTech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on DermTech from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on DermTech from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on DermTech from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.57.

DMTK opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. DermTech has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 779.58% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 100,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,018,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,343,038.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 104,047 shares of company stock valued at $199,986 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DermTech by 19.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 184,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DermTech by 2,543.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 810,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in DermTech by 3.6% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 526,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

