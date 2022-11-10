Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $75.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.62.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
DD opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.97.
DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.
Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,062,000 after buying an additional 522,086 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
Further Reading
