Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Price Target to $6.00

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADV opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $981.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.97 million. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan purchased 100,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,104.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 36,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions



Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading

