Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $50.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of RNG opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.89.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 121,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

