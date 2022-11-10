Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Stock Price Up 5%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) rose 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €23.08 ($23.08) and last traded at €23.00 ($23.00). Approximately 21,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.90 ($21.90).

DEQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($23.00) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.00) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.00) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

