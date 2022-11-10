Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Deutsche Post from €50.50 ($50.50) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($71.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Deutsche Post from €60.00 ($60.00) to €54.75 ($54.75) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deutsche Post from €43.00 ($43.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Deutsche Post Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $65.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

