dForce USD (USX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $200.69 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $200.69 million and $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005678 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00354577 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00032662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00023143 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001001 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001177 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00018434 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01353437 USD and is up 37.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.