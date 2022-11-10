Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $183.00 to $203.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.35.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $157.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $166.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

