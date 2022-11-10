Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.12

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.12 and last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 18346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Digi International Stock Up 11.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Digi International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

