Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Lifted by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

DLR stock traded up $9.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.22. 52,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,005. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.75.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

