DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $573.00 million-$575.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.59 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.18-$0.19 EPS.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.45.

NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.77. 105,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,273. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.04 and a beta of 1.26.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 215.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

