Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,424,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,602 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 30.3% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $33,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,928,000 after acquiring an additional 747,011 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,262,000 after acquiring an additional 34,470 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.83. 29,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

